June 21, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Aditi Chandola in Dehradun, We the Isolationists (384th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Aditi Chandola]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself back in the Himalayan monastery I visited earlier this year. Prayer chants reverberate through my ears and several prayer flags wave to me in the wind. I see fresh flowers blooming in spite of the winter gloom of these mountains and I see myself becoming one with the mystic air, but when I open my eyes I see an empty wall in a lonely house. The prayer flags don’t flutter and the monks don’t sing any more.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

