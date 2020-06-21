City Series – Rahul Jha in Darbhanga, We the Isolationists (383rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rahul Jha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the cursor blink for roughly about half an hour before I decide to write something. As the autumn breeze blows through the seemingly impenetrable fence of eucalyptus trees, blowing with itself the shreds of old newspapers and leaves burnt under the April sun; I sit cross legged frantically trying to get hold of the matchsticks spilled out of a red and black matchbox.
I look over my shoulder as a frail, malnutritioned silhouette continues to walk over its own shadow that refuses to let go. The blue of the sky struggles to keep itself in high spirits as the gyre of smoke rising from ‘kumortola’ (the establishments of the potter community); threatens to shed its light on the clandestine state of affairs on the memories of a long forgotten July evening.
