City Series – Ria Gupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (385th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ria Gupta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a road untravelled. I see the contours of faith broadening as I tread languidly, taking it all in. There’s pink Bougainvillea striking the imagery, but I’m trying to fixate on the dull green behind it. I see possibility–of serendipitous destinations and newfound friends; of novel shades colouring reason and imagination; of space, both mental and physical.
I can feel the open air on my skin as I pass nothing in particular and all that ever existed. The Sun is bright, the destination dark, the journey a burst of vibrant experiences. The world might come crashing down any moment, but my mind’s eye has found its haven.
