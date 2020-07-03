City Series – Bhavya Rampal in Delhi, We the Isolationists (390th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Bhavya Rampal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself lying on the floor in my balcony at night, a gentle breeze caressing my face. My half-closed and heavy eyes catching the remaining light from a distant ghost star and am feeling almost in love. It seems someone with a torch strong enough is signalling all the way to me saying, “Relax! you can always come up here … and I’ll deal with the physics.” Obliged to reply I muttered, “thank you!” and suddenly heard a song in return, or maybe the leaves rustled but my half-awake mind goes with the song.
I am wondering if the pains that we feel here have a ‘Sphere of Relevance’… and if they cease to exist outside that? Do we live in a universe made up of unsympathetic particles? But then how does my distant friend over at the star sings a Begum Akhtar’s ghazal to me without getting my pains? Perhaps I should start packing for an interstellar journey.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.