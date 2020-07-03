City Series – Chetna Singh in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (395th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Chetna Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself and them.
The lanky boy with a broken smile and yellow-teeth on the local on my way back home, reading a battered Moby Dick, along with the bag of tidbits he sells for a living. Shanta, a washerwoman in her 50s who lets out a labored sigh as her back aches and eyes strain while doing the tenth laundry load of the day. The gardener uncle who looks positively ancient, growing roses and lilies in other people’s gardens. All of them unaware of what is to come.
I find my way back into the well-lit, air-conditioned, flowery four walls of my self-isolation, and think about – them.
