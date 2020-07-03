City Series – Divyaksh Vashishth in Delhi, We the Isolationists (389th Corona Diary)

July 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Divyaksh Vashishth]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a half-lit moon, melting in the warmth of my cup of cocoa. The fetters of hope still weighing me down. And a number etched on the bleak walls of my existence. 29.

I missed the deadline for the instalment repayment last month. The bank has sent me an EMI moratorium notification. Would they give a moratorium extension, if I miss out on living life? Missed now, live later?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

