City Series – Divyaksh Vashishth in Delhi, We the Isolationists (389th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Divyaksh Vashishth]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a half-lit moon, melting in the warmth of my cup of cocoa. The fetters of hope still weighing me down. And a number etched on the bleak walls of my existence. 29.
I missed the deadline for the instalment repayment last month. The bank has sent me an EMI moratorium notification. Would they give a moratorium extension, if I miss out on living life? Missed now, live later?
