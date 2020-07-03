City Series – Juhi Joshi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (388th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Juhi Joshi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the time spent on roads & stations & trains & airplanes.
The city that has always been moving, taking my life along with it, came to a sudden pause.
As old memories flash by my eyes, as things step closer to normalising.
I keep wondering, was this time a primary stop or a layover to the final destination or just a fleeting station or is it where my journey will diverge?
