City Series – Roger Choate in Sollentuna, Sweden, We the Isolationists (391st Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Roger Choate]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that stuff needs to be done from the home only. Total self-isolation here in Sweden for those over 70s.

Which raises an immediate problem. What about a haircut? It’s way out of control, and the barber shop is closed for the duration.

Maybe I should try cutting it myself?

Well, no. Have never done this before and might botch the job.

But, then, there’s our daughter Abigail up the street who has this excellent track record. No matter what she does, she almost always does it to perfection.

And so she did! Voila!

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.