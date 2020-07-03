City Series – Roger Choate in Sollentuna, Sweden, We the Isolationists (391st Corona Diary)

July 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Roger Choate]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that stuff needs to be done from the home only. Total self-isolation here in Sweden for those over 70s.

Which raises an immediate problem. What about a haircut? It’s way out of control, and the barber shop is closed for the duration.

Maybe I should try cutting it myself?

Well, no. Have never done this before and might botch the job.

But, then, there’s our daughter Abigail up the street who has this excellent track record. No matter what she does, she almost always does it to perfection.

And so she did! Voila!

