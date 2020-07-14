City Series – Akash Vohra in Ferozepur, Punjab, We the Isolationists (399th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Akash Vohra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my empty home in South Delhi that’s been shut since April. I see the walls staring back at me, the portrait of Ghalib and another one of Faiz Saab looking back at me, as if to say they like the empty house more. It feels a lot like home for them, both of them never had an issue with lockdowns or imprisonment. I see the tiny statue of Lord Buddha, gifted to me by a friend from the holy city of Bodh Gaya, peaceful as ever, spreading warmth and love around the house, pleading with me to be a little more generous, a lot more empathetic.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.