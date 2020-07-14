City Series – Jasmeet Kang in Bareilly, We the Isolationists (397th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jasmeet Kang]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself daydreaming of things I miss about my favourite place.
The gurdwara that gives me strength, the mosque that gives me peace, the crowded streets, the café that was once a haveli, the jewellery shops where I got my trinkets from, the aroma of scrumptious meals, but most of all I miss wandering around and getting lost in those lanes, dressed up in my favourite floral kurtas, staring at the quaint buildings, falling in love with them a bit more every time I see them.
Damn, I miss you Dilli-6!
