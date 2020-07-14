City Series – Ridhi Sehgal in Delhi, We the Isolationists (400th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ridhi Sehgal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that moment. That exact moment before I fall asleep. Drifting off into a darkness that is both everything and nothing. Sometimes I spend hours and hours in this place within my own head, without even realizing that I haven’t spoken to a living soul in a day. And from time to time it scares me how much I revel in just that: Getting away from everything by spending time with these people in my mind, with worlds I created, with ever so purple skies and never fading summer nights.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.