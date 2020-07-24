Neha Jha

City Series – Neha Jha in Delhi, We the Isolationists (414th Corona Diary)

July 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Neha Jha]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see old, ailing Covid-19 positive patients in the dingy hospital rooms separated from their families for days. Fear and panic is evident in their eyes. One man said that he isn’t scared of the virus as much as he is scared of the loneliness. It wasn’t the fear of death per se but the fear of dying in a foreign land. Sleep and death are easy on a familiar bed.

I am reminded of my grandfather.

I open my eyes and distract myself.

