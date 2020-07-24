City Series – Tahreem Mirza in Delhi, We the Isolationists (413th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tahreem Mirza]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a world full of gaiety. The earth lush with greenery. Children playing in parks and adults living contentedly. Women walking at night without dread and men living their lives unreservedly. Transgenders loved by their family. Distinct cultures and religions colour the planet brightly. The whole globe just one country.
My eyes open and I come back to reality. Earth ravaged by natural disasters and poverty. Children dying of hunger and adults hoarding greedily. Women harrassed in broad daylight and men bowed down with responsibility. Transgenders shunned for their non-conformity. People of different cultures and religions colouring the planet red unashashedly. A globe with 195 countries at war constantly.
I close my eyes again and wish to never open them.
