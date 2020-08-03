City Series – Astha Vaibhavi in Sitamarhi, Bihar, We the Isolationists (417th Corona Diary)

City Series – Astha Vaibhavi in Sitamarhi, Bihar, We the Isolationists (417th Corona Diary)

August 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Astha Vaibhavi in Sitamarhi, Bihar, We the Isolationists (417th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Astha Vaibhavi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself completing those last 3 months of my college life. I see myself completing those series of selfies that we started taking just when 100 days were left for the college to over. I see myself re-planning all those plans that I know now will never be successful.

All those class bunks, sitting sessions at the canteen and endless number of talks. I see myself getting confused on what to wear to the college in order to impress someone…after all the college romance had just begun.

I see myself living all those moments where I am the happiest and around the the most amazing people, where people astonishingly asks me “How are you always this happy”, and i simply reply because I am with them, I am here.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Masroor Rizvi in Bihar Sharif, We the Isolationists (32nd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Zoya Fatima in Bhagalpur, Bihar, We the Isolationists (125th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Sachin Manuja in Hisar, We the Isolationists (355th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Matilde in Ankara, Turkey, We the Isolationists (153rd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Saibya Dhar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (408th Corona Diary)