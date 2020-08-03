City Series – Astha Vaibhavi in Sitamarhi, Bihar, We the Isolationists (417th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Astha Vaibhavi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself completing those last 3 months of my college life. I see myself completing those series of selfies that we started taking just when 100 days were left for the college to over. I see myself re-planning all those plans that I know now will never be successful.
All those class bunks, sitting sessions at the canteen and endless number of talks. I see myself getting confused on what to wear to the college in order to impress someone…after all the college romance had just begun.
I see myself living all those moments where I am the happiest and around the the most amazing people, where people astonishingly asks me “How are you always this happy”, and i simply reply because I am with them, I am here.
