City Series – Anandi Mishra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (421st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anandi Mishra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a green-blue sea stretch out. I take baby steps into the waterscape. But the water with its violent force gushes up my nostrils, entering my eyes, wading in thick streams through my ears. I allow it to flood my senses till my feet are up and I am floating in it. My body is one with the water that envelopes it. Consumed, I open my eyes and feel a stoic, unflinching swathe of air descend from the ceiling fan. I close my eyes again
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.