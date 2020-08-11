City Series – Kamna in Patna, We the Isolationists (423rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kamna]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself as a conceptual thinker who learn the concepts that are presented but also want to know the related concepts that may not have been included. As a photographer who always try to capture the reflection of life and evoke the certain thoughts through the captions.
The college library where the books used to say ” Ssshhh.. Keep quit and I want you to concentrate on me 🤓, and the day end with positive vibes.
I see myself sitting under the blue sky which is surrounded by the cotton balls and morning sunshine that bright up the faded college memories, Waiting in the queue for meals which definitely spoil the mood and sometimes stomach too, but still eating together and gossip is a stress buster.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.