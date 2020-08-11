Our Self-Written Obituaries – Aysha Naurein, Coimbatore

The 255th death.

[By Aysha Naurein]

Aysha Naurein was a dreamer. She saw big, wild dreams, the kind that people would consider over-ambitious and unrealistic if she spoke about it. So she didn’t. She feared living an ordinary life, not living life to the fullest. She worried if maybe life didn’t turn out to be as remarkable as she wanted it to be. No one will know how many of her dreams she actually realized, if she lived the life she saw in her head.

Aysha wasn’t someone frequently hanging out with friends or active in a group chat on Whatsapp. She had a lot of acquaintances but her ride-or-die circle was small, and once you’re in, you’ll hardly ever be out. She stuck to her guns, hated hypocrisy, loved the smell of old books, collected handwritten letters, enjoyed driving and adored everything about the old times. She wasn’t the best person to spend time with, unless you liked silence. She wasn’t horrible either.

Aysha was strong and kind and she liked being referred to with these adjectives. Throughout her life she tried to live up to it. She had always wanted to leave good memories when she left, for others to remember her.

She will be remembered and she will be missed.

