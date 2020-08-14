City Series – Indrani Dasgupta in Clarksburg, the US, We the Isolationists (426th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Indrani Dasgupta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see an altered pace of a world that was just until the other day a haven for relentless pursuit of personal gains. I see the battery inflicted by the nature and the fitting response of mankind, unified in the search of a cure. A pursuit is still around, but the pace of that race is defined by a search for a common good. I see a vaccine, forcing abdication of the corona.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.