Debris of Life & Mind – Home Maker Rachana Shakyawar’s Dream, Bangalore
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Rachana Shakyawar, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
In a dream, I saw my friends. They said that at long last they were finally expecting their first child. I was so happy for them. But then I noticed that they looked a bit lost, as if wondering about the big change to come. I laughed hard, thinking of all the time they had been waiting for the miracle, when now they were wondering what it was going to be like. Would this tiny being turn their life upside down? Would they be able to provide all the comfort and amenities the baby deserves?
In the morning I called those friends to ask if everything was good. To my great surprise, they mentioned that they were expecting a baby, and yes, they sounded a bit nervous, but enthralled too.
That moment, I felt that dreams had magic in them, and showed truths and things that already existed but were not visible yet.
Rachana Shakyawa, 37, Bangalore