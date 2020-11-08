Debris of Life & Mind – Business Student Arsheya Goyal’s Dream, Indore
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Arsheya Goyal, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
So this is all about a recurring dream, which I’ve been trying to comprehend. The dream involves this room, which is completely white and glowing, with walls like a jigsaw puzzle. My mother and I are standing in the centre of the room trying to fit these pieces in their right positions. But earlier the pieces that were a part of the wall have now started floating in the air and we have to catch them and put them back in place. After a lot of efforts and strategies we finally do complete the puzzle, but we have to keep to our spots to hold the pieces in place, otherwise they start to float again. We do stand for a pretty long time, however, suddenly I find myself hungry and leave it all to my mom and exit. Each time the dream ends here.
Arsheya Goyal, 19, Indore