Debris of Life & Mind – Digital Marketer Aditya Jadhav’s Dream, Nasik
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Aditya Jadhav, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
I’m walking alone in a dense forest. After a while, I come to a clearing to see an ancient building. I walk towards it and enter through the huge doorway. I see a spiral corridor with numerous rooms on both sides. I then walk through the spiral, towards the center. As I pass, I glance through all these doorways, in each room something different is happening. In one few monks meditating, in one a fakir singing, in another a guru teaching his disciples etc. But I don’t stop, I’m walking with some purpose. When I reach a dead-end, on a platform is perched a shabbily dressed old woman. A saffron-clad man at the base of the platform is pointing towards her, telling me to go talk to her. So I climb up and sit in front of her. She pulls out a whip, wraps it around my waist tightly, closes her eyes and tells me about my life, very accurately. She opens her eyes and says now I’m going to tell you about your future, you ready? I say yes. And poof, I wake up!
Aditya Jadhav, 24, Nasik