Our Self-Written Obituaries – Manami Chakravorty, Calcutta

The 256th death.

[By Manami Chakravorty]

Manami Chakravorty loved window seats and enjoyed travelling in metro and local trains, silently observing different people with different lives, coexisting together. She weaved stories around strangers. She kept wondering about everything and hence was usually lost.

For most of her life, Ms Chakravorty confused happiness with peace. She thought every non-living thing was an individual. For her, the yellow taxis were men in their mid-thirties, tired of their average lives; and cream biscuits were some happy kids, unaware of the cruelty of this world. She strongly believed in the power of kindness and in the healing power of books and ghazals.

She had this conclusion–life is like a strict teacher, who punishes you brutally to make you learn your lessons. But she believed life could have been a kind teacher and still do the same job.

She considered her Instagram account to be an asset. Wherever she is right now, she must be sitting in a corner, observing things and trying to write. She must be feeling peaceful and “alive” through her words.

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.