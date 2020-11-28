Debris of Life & Mind – Actor & Model Aram Khan’s Dream, Bombay
Sharing a dream.
[Text by Aram Khan, photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]
I saw in my dream struggling for my dream. I worked hard the whole day and yet had a shortage of food. I was tired but relentlessly toiling. Sometimes I was very happy and at times I acted sad. There were some bright flashes of lights and some dark shadows. But the fight seemed real for the hunger. I wasn’t sure in my dreams if it was a real story or all made up. But sure there was a constant endeavour for enthusiasm.
Then a lady approached me. I was nervous looking at her. She smiled looking at me. I felt she had seen my struggle and saw potential in me. I knew my life thereabout would change.
Then I heard loud noises from people. Something like cheering! I guess they were all calling my name. I was waving my hands to them. For that moment I felt I was in tears. I felt I went on my knees thanking the lord to make my dream come true.
When I woke, I realised, there might not be any shortcut to success but dreams for me are often shortcut to inner happiness. I became a successful hero of my dreams.
Aram Khan, Bombay