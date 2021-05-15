City Life – Voices from Covid, Around Town

An anthology of our feelings.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

It is perhaps the first time that the entire Delhi, with all its diverse complexities, has come around to a singular theme—of grief and fear about the ongoing surge of the coronavirus pandemic. While everybody is in isolation, The Delhi Walla brings together the capital’s citizens by offering raw voices from a spectrum of neighbourhoods.

Shivam Sharma in Mayur Vihar Phase 1

“My family’s WhatsApp group comprises of memes, obnoxious jokes, gossips, images of Gods wishing ‘Good Morning’, and some bogus home remedies for coronavirus. Today I offered condolences as my first contribution to it.”

Sumit Chauhan in Narela

“When I was Covid positive, my mother told me, ‘Ho jayega thik tu, me hu na (you’ll get fine, I’m here).’ Now she is not there for me.”

Kavita Jaiswal in Chatrapur:

“In these times, my selfish mind also thinks of the business venture I been have building for some years. But there’s no space (emotionally and mentally) to discuss economic consequences, loans and our dreams.”

Tridib Ray in Lodhi Colony

“I’ve been sleeping here in my father’s room since he shifted to hospital. My father could turn any place into an atmosphere of liveliness. I knew that silence would follow, but now there’s an echo as well.”

Devadarshini Shandilya in Dwarka

“For people who have had to stay away from parents, family, partners and for those who are all by themselves—we don’t know where we are headed, even as we sit with all the luxuries by our side, alone.”

Avarna Ojha in Vasant Kunj

“Ever since my grandmother passed away last April, I have been visiting Sanjay Van to cry for two hours almost everyday. But then that day also came when I went to just be there. It is possible to learn to live with loss.”

Utkarsha Bansal in Pitampura

“God, if you’re there, please keep him alive. Soon I’ll report negative too. And we’ll all be alright.”

Nomita Rana in Kesha Puram

“Mumma told me yesterday that she and papa don’t care if I get lower marks this semester, or if this leads to my career not accelerating as fast as we would want it to. That my health and life are more important.”

Baneet Kaur in Rajauri Garden

“This is my second time with Covid. Not feeling well. This apartment, where I am isolated. Last year, my father attempted suicide here because of the pandemic and his mental illness. We almost lost him.”