Our Self-Written Obituaries – Usha Ramaswamy, Hyderabad

The 257th death.

[By Usha Ramaswamy]

Usha Ramaswamy died on 27th September in a house filled with love, light and laughter.

Swapna, a friend who knew her well, said that she passed away because she knew that she was not making a difference any more.

A teacher by chance, she took every opportunity to learn from her students; she had no qualms in saying ‘I don’t know this’ or ‘I made a mistake’. Her lessons were unconventional and she wove newsreports, advertisements, whatsApp forwards, and poetry into them.

She thrived, thanks to her circle of friends and family, each of whom influenced her deeply, and whose imprint could be found in the lessons she taught.

She took to travelling at a late stage in life and made it her mission not just to record her impressions of life but also to share it with every possible soul she knew.

Walking gave her pleasure like no other, and she used it to connect with others, observe and write about them. She coveted the designation of a ‘Chief Appreciation Officer’ for seldom did she stop herself from appreciating the finer things of life.

Her motto in life was ‘This too shall pass’ and if ‘You don’t make a mistake, it means you are dead.’

A collector of experiences, connections and sarees, thus she lived and loved.

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit, with a photo of you or your world, at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.