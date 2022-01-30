Our Self-Written Obituaries – Harshal Padmakar, Nagpur

The 266th death.

[By Harshal Padmakar]

“if only my silences could speak,

they would talk endlessly about soo many things… ”

Harshal who was 22 years old was found dead today in his room. The cause of death is unknown, maybe he watched too many movies. He was found with a Murakami book on his lap, an Ali Sethi song playing on his phone, a movie playing on his laptop and lots of crumbled paper filled with verses from his favorite poets. Oddly enough, the entire room was smelling of roses.

Harshal was a management student with the most unorganized room in the world. He was a Dreamer, who dreamt of travelling the world, making a movie, Writing a book, Singing for his lover and travelling to space…but now most of these will remain dreams only.

He was an art and music lover, with a deep passion for cinema. His phone was filled with the pictures of skies, trees, buildings and moon. He never liked clicking his own pictures, he was always too busy capturing the surrounding as if it’ll fade away in a second.

To many, his life may seem to be uninteresting and boring, but he gave his best to make the most out of it. He met some beautiful people in his short life and was grateful for each one of them.

