Our Self-Written Obituaries – Gursimran K. Bakshi, Allahabad

The 271st death.

[By Gursimran K. Bakshi]

Gursimran took a quick nap under the shade of a tree on a sunny day. That was where she was last found. She did not leave behind any handwritten letters because she felt quite distant from everyone. Perhaps, she did not want to be remembered.

She was born an extrovert. But died as an introvert, who found comfort in Khalid Hosseini’s novels. She often dreamed of visiting Hosseini’s Afghanistan, the land of pomegranate fields and a friendship like that of Hassan and Amir. But she was aware that land and a friendship like that no longer existed.

On her good days, she would be seen sipping a cup of chai and exploring the world of Korean and Japanese music and culture. But on her sad days, she would hide under the world of fictional characters.

She loved exploring the world and wanted to have a lover with whom she could share her favourite quote from Wuthering Heights. She wanted to tell him, “He is more of myself than I am. And whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

But in the end, she learned to love herself first.

