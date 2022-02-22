Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Bookseller Ajay Jain, Ansari Road

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Does he himself read such heavy-duty books? Ajay Jain deals in scholarly books on Indian history and politics. His shop—Manohar Publishers & Distributors—is frequented by scholars from India and abroad. In his 50s, the Gurugram-born started working full-time with father, bookstore founder Ramesh Chandra Jain, at an early age of 19. He daily commutes to his shop in Delhi’s Ansari Road from his home in Gurugram’s Sector 24. This afternoon, despite being super-busy at work, he agrees to be a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.

Your favourite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

Straight forwardness, loyalty, focused.

Your favourite qualities in a man

Sense of humour, kindness, intelligent, warmth.

Your favourite qualities in a woman

Same.

Your chief characteristic

Straight forwardness. It gets me into trouble sometimes.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Loyalty, transparency, sense of humour.

Your main fault

Impatience.

Your favorite occupation

Selling books, and travelling to rural places in Europe such as the serene Black Forest in Germany.

Your idea of happiness

Lost in the world of books/travelling.

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

Losing loved ones.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I would always like to be myself.

Where would you like to live?

Where I reside right now, at Garden Estate in Gurugram, or in the mountains, or in Holland, the country I visited on my first visit to Europe in 1991.

Your favourite colour and flower

Blue, Roses.

Your favorite bird

Sparrow.

Your favorite prose authors

I usually don’t read books in their entirety, but browse through portions that interests me. Currently reading books on pyramids, kohinoor and Maharaja Ranjit Singh respectively.

Your favorite poets

I hate poetry, but I do like Ghalib for I’m very romantic at heart.

Your favorite heroes in fiction

Different ones at different stages of my life.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Those who keep on fighting in life against all odds.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Those who massacred others for their own gains.

Your heroes in World history

King Ashoka, Bhagat Singh and others like him who contributed to India’s freedom.

Your favorite food and drink

Rajma chawal, thandai and paani.

Your favorite names

Tapas, Ananaya. These also happen to be the names of my children.

What do you hate the most?

Hypocrisy, dishonesty.

The military event you admire the most

Hitting the enemy where it hurts the most. Like the surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016.

The reform you admire the most

The transition from fossil fuel to clean energy.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Flying.

How do you wish to die?

Either while at work, or while sleeping.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance?

Nervousness, stupidity.

Your motto in life

Never give up.

