Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Money Changer Sunil Chawla, Connaught Place

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

A dollar, a yen, a euro or a pound, or a rupee, is all that makes the world go around. It is in this spirit that foreign money changer Sunil Chawla agrees to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. He gives his responses in his Connaught Place shop.

Your favorite virtue.

My love for all animals.

Your favorite qualities in a person.

The talent to not hurt anybody’s heart.

Your main fault.

I easily get duped.

Your favorite occupation.

I love travelling, but it is difficult to travel. For if I go out of the city, then I’ll have to close the shop for a few days, which means there will be zero buisness, and to make things worse, I’ll also be spending on my travelling. So I’ll just be losing and losing money during the entire duration of the travel.

Your idea of happiness.

Chatting, fighting, laughing, arguing with my mother, wife and two daughters… with all of us sitting in the same room, with AC on and TV on.

Where would you like to live?

To live in some achhi-bari (housing) society in Rohini or Dwarka. In a society with its own swimming pool, gym, and temple, its own Diwali mela and Holi milan for its residents… so that you never need to step out of your society gates, except while going for work.

Your hero in real life.

My father, late Shri Ashok Chawla. He was into car battery manufacturing.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

All the people responsible for the Partition. Our family was from Lahore.

Your favorite food and drink.

Surmai fish, mutton. Whiskey.

Your favorite names

Kanishka, Pritha—names of my daughters.

The reform you admire the most.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

How do you wish to die?

I go to sleep at night, and don’t get up in the morning. So that neither my family suffers much on my account, nor do I.

What is your present state of mind?

Tensions about buisness.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Not being highly educated. I’m myself tenth-class fail.