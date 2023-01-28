Atget’s Corner – 1191-1195, Delhi Photos

Atget’s Corner – 1191-1195, Delhi Photos

January 28, 2023 · by · in Delhi Pics

Atget’s Corner – 1001-1005, Delhi Photos

The visible city.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.

I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.

The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”

Here are Delhi photos numbered 1191 to 1195.

1191. O ma’am, I want your sari, and your style too!… writer and dancer Navina Jafa in purple Kanjeevaram

O ma’am, I want your sari, and your style too!… writer and dancer Navina Jafa in purple Kanjeevaram

1192. don’t eat, let this beauty last… aesthete’s thali

don’t eat, let this beauty last… aesthete’s thali

‪1193. our hearts are closed

our hearts are closed

1194. can it be a myth… this city by the tree

can it be a myth… this city by the tree

1195. a huge bungalow with a barred gate… and a citizen without house

a huge bungalow with a barred gate… and a citizen without house

Related posts:

  1. Atget’s Corner – 191-195, Delhi Photos
  2. Atget’s Corner – 571-575, Delhi Photos
  3. Atget’s Corner – 286-290, Delhi Photos
  4. Atget’s Corner – 616-620, Delhi Photos
  5. Atget’s Corner – 176-180, Delhi Photos