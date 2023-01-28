Atget’s Corner – 1191-1195, Delhi Photos
The visible city.
[By Mayank Austen Soofi]
Delhi is a voyeur’s paradise and The Delhi Walla also makes pictures.
I take photos of people, streets, flowers, eateries, drawing rooms, tombs, landscapes, buses, colleges, Sufi shrines, trees, animals, autos, libraries, birds, courtyards, kitchens and old buildings. My archive of more than 1,00,000 photos showcases Delhi’s ongoing evolution. Five randomly picked pictures from this collection are regularly put up on the pages of this website.
The series is named in the memory of French artist Eugène Atget (1857-1927), who, in the words of a biographer, was an “obsessed photographer determined to document every corner of Paris before it disappeared under the assault of modern improvements.”
Here are Delhi photos numbered 1191 to 1195.
1191. O ma’am, I want your sari, and your style too!… writer and dancer Navina Jafa in purple Kanjeevaram
1192. don’t eat, let this beauty last… aesthete’s thali
1193. our hearts are closed
1194. can it be a myth… this city by the tree
1195. a huge bungalow with a barred gate… and a citizen without house