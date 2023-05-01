From The Delhi Walla Archives - A Selection of Prints, "Somewhere in Delhi", Second Batch

May 1, 2023 · by · in Delhi Archives

Tangible souvenirs

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Hello friends! I’m coming out with a second batch of “Somewhere in Delhi” prints! The selection is curated and designed by Venetian designer Anna Gerotto, and professionally printed on high quality Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308 paper. Each print is signed and numbered by its writer-snapper— me! They are intended to carry a spirit of the work I have been doing non-stop day and night in the lanes of Delhi—since 2007! Three new options! Write to me for details at mayankaustensoofiarchive@gmail.com.

Somewhere in Delhi

1. “Portrait of 4pm”

2. “Rose man”

3. “Egg crate”

