Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Lafazuddin, Dilli Gate

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

He just finished his lunch, and is ready to launch into his second round of collecting discards from the city streets, here in Dilli Gate. Waste recycler Lafazuddin agreed to be a part of our Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

I don’t ask for anything from God.

Your favorite qualities in a man.

My experience says that no man has any good quality.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

My past friendships were mistakes. The only one I know in the city is the mahajan to whom I sell my day’s collections.

Your favorite occupation.

Ghoomo phiro, aur khao (loiter, and eat). My old occupation included riding a battery rickshaw.

Your idea of happiness.

When I’m not thinking.

Your idea of misery?

If I cannot find a place to sleep. If I can’t get khana to eat.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Statue.

Where would you like to live?

In Fazalpur Badli, in Gurgawa. But my people have moved away from there.

Your favourite colour and flower.

Bhoora, the colour of bread pakora. Any white flower.

Your favorite bird

Tota.

Your favorite food and drink.

Whatever is tasty, like bread pakora. Milk.

Your favorite names.

I had favroite names. But the people who had those names went away.

What do you hate the most?

I don’t hate anything. But I don’t like seeing my face in the shouchalaya sheesha.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

To be able to sleep deeply. I’m always awake, even though my eyes might be closed. I sleep wherever there is an empty place available to lie down. Sometimes I sleep on a bed.

How do you wish to die?

While drinking daru.

What is your present state of mind?

I try not to think, so I don’t know how to answer this.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

I forgive people for everything, but how can I forgive those whom I knew well and who turned against me?

Your motto in life.

Earn money, keep to yourself.

