City Life – Death Notices, Old Delhi

Sad shutters.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Late night, a shuttered shop in Old Delhi’s Chitli Qabar Bazar is bearing three printouts in Hindi and Urdu, see photo. “Muhammed Ali Bhai’s younger brother Ahmad Ali, aka Kallu Bhai, died on 25/07/2024. The funeral procession for Dilli Gate Qabristan will start from home at 5.45pm.”

Death comes to every home. Coping with the private pain of losing a family member is to be simultaneously endured with the necessity of making a public announcement of the loss. In Old Delhi, one of the ways is to put up simple handwritten sheets of paper on walls. This is more common when the bereaved family owns a shop. The notice is taped to the shop’s shutters, informing the daily patrons the lamentable reason behind its unexpected closure for the day.

One morning in Tiraha Bairam Khan, shop assistant Phoolchand is seen pasting a handwritten paper on his employer’s behalf: “The shop shall remain closed following the death of Manish Jain’s daadi (grandmother).” Phoolchand explains: “Everybody in the bazaar will get the news, enabling the acquaintances to attend the last rites.”

Sometimes such a notice forcefully reminds that practical aspects of life have to be considered even in most tragic circumstances. Check this notice on the shutters of a Galli Sooiwallan grocery—it announced the death of the shopkeeper’s son, adding that “the shop will re-open tomorrow.”

While this method of circulating sad news in the Walled City is increasingly becoming less frequent, giving way to WhatsApp and the social media, here are some more of the very many death notices this reporter has cone across over the years.

“Bhai Rashid’s mother died. The funeral procession will start from Dai Wali Masjid.”

“Our worshipful mother has gone to swarg (heaven), the shop will remain closed till Wednesday.”

“Radharaman ji’s son Neeraj died due to which the shop will remain closed for the next two days.”

“Due to sudden demise of our sister the shop will remain closed today.”

“It is with much afsos we inform you that Janab Bhai Rashid suddenly died.”

And just like this, one afternoon, one more similar looking sheet of paper is sighted on a shutter, but it says—“Vinayak Confectioner has shifted to the place opposite Sikander Bakery.”