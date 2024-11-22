Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Yasmeen Begum, Mahila Haat

Portrait of a mahila.

[Text and photo by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Mahila is woman for Hindi, but there is only one woman bookseller in Sunday Book Bazar held every week at Mahila Haat. One more mahila actually sits just outside the Mahila Haat gate every Sunday, where she sells bags to book buyers. Yasmeen Begum agreed to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Your favourite virtue.

My mehnat, my hard work.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

He must be hard-working, his language must be dignified.

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

Whether she be illiterate or educated, she should always cook for her family. Plus, she should not hesitate to find honest work outside the home to earn for her family. As I do.

Your favourite occupation.

If I were rich, I would have love to serve people for free.. But I’m not rich, so I have to work hard to earn for my family. I enjoy working hard.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened. My husband expired three years ago. Irshad Ahmad ji was a tailor master. He was bedridden during his final years. Things had become so tough in our house that if we had roti for dinner, then there was no subzi, and if there was subzi, then there was no roti. It was then that I decided to get out of the house to find work.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Ladies police.

Where would you like to live?

Any place in Delhi other than the jhuggi in Seelampur where I live.

Your heroes in real life.

My late mother, Aleeman. She too had worked hard for her family.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

I don’t desire any more natural talent. I just want my son Arshad to get a job. He is a graduate with first division.

How do you wish to die?

I just do not want to die in hospital.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

I don’t mind when customers bargain. I adjust.

Your motto in life.

Live with your head held high. And live so honestly that after you die, your children remain proud of you.