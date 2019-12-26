Our Self-Written Obituaries – Karan Makkar, Chandigarh

The 248th death.

[Text and photos sent by Karan Makkar]

The hour of departure arrived and Karan Makkar left us all. He would have turned 25 in January, 2020.

Though born a Hindu, he revered all the religions equally and followed none particularly. He had qualms about all of them but held grudges against none. He didn’t care whether he be cremated, buried, or be devoured by birds of prey in the Tower of Silence but he requested that once dead, a poem called The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock by T. S. Eliot could be read to his corpse. He was an ardent student of literature and a sincere follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

He wished to do many things but succeeded in doing nothing completely. He left everything half-done. Half-relationships, half-commitments, half-successes, and half-failures. Yet he didn’t have any major regrets except that he didn’t get to visit his ancestral place in Jajjal, Kasur, Pakistan and that he left without doing anything for his parents. He tried to be good and kind to all; succeeded sometimes, sometimes not.

He shall be missed by many but most of all by his parents, his sister, and perhaps by a lady he considered his second mother whom he addressed as Maa.

