City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)

March 21, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Damiano]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona.. and I see myself in the clouds beyond the window, I imagine the mountain paths, I breathe the air of the forest in the morning, I gather my strength for the last run. And I go out to have a beer with friends. But the cat comes… and I open my eyes again.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

