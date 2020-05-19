City Series – Divyanshi Gupta in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (300th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Divyanshi Gupta]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona…
And I see a huge but an idle arena.
A bird chirruped constantly on one side,
Fluttering with no pressure to hide.
Isn’t it plausible to suggest,
Our freedom costed them the divest?
Who said that only humans got right to stroll?
Is nature under only man’s control?
Suddenly my eyes were open wide,
Is switching sides is what the nature applied?
No wonder the times are harsh and rough,
The world needed some ‘me’ time and is this all a bluff ?
This thought brought a tender smile,
For Mother Nature its better for us to stay immobile.
After all adversity and loss makes a man wise,
Then I wonder is isolation a blessing in disguise?
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.