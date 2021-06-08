Delhi’s Proust Questionnaire – Henri Cole, Boston

The parlour confession.

[By Mayank Austen Soofi; photo courtesy (unless specified otherwise)–Henri Cole]

One of the great living poets working today, Henri Cole is the author of many poetry collections. His most recent book, Blizzard: Poems, was published in 2020. In his 60s, Mr Cole generously gives a vivid glimpse of his intimate world through photos–his twitter timeline at @ColeHenri is a must-read. According to the Poetry Foundation website, he has served as the executive director of the Academy of American Poets, and was poetry editor of the New Republic. He has taught at Ohio State University, Harvard University, and Yale University. He lives in Boston and teaches at Claremont McKenna College. His poems have been translated into several languages, including into French by celebrated poet Claire Malroux, who has also translated the works of Emily Dickinson and Wallace Stevens. Mr Cole’s memoir is titled Orphic Paris. He gamely became a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct lives and experiences.

Your favorite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

Wonder.

Your favorite qualities in a man

Men and women are alike, except in one department.

Your favorite qualities in a woman

I admire those who seek to create something rather than assert power over others.

Your chief characteristic

Perseverance.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Loyalty and truthfulness. Sometimes they conflict.

Your main fault

Sensitivity.

Your favorite occupation

Do you mean activity? If so, swimming.

Your idea of happiness

Freedom with a little structure (to avoid boredom—a sign of low intelligence).

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

Sleeplessness. Nothing to eat or read. No water. Poverty.

If not yourself, who would you be?

A tree.

Where would you like to live?

Brittany.

Your favourite colour and flower

Robin egg blue. Peonies.

Your favorite bird

Bushtit, about the weight of four paper-clips.

Your favorite prose authors

Forster and Kawabata. Camus and Chatwin. Colette and Cather. Sebald. Alice Munro, Mary Gaitskill and Jamaica Kincaid.

Your favorite poets

Hopkins, Herbert, Heaney. Bishop and Lowell. Gunn, Merrill, Swenson. Bidart and Glück.

Your favorite heroe in fiction

Augustin Meaulnes in Alain-Fournier’s The Wanderer.

Your favorite heroine in fiction

All Colette’s women.

Your favorite composers

Birds.

Your favorite painters

Charles Burchfield, Agnes Martin, Joan Mitchell. Piero della Francesca. Morandi. Sargent. Vija Celmins. Caravaggio.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Doctors. Translators. Teachers. ACT UP.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Most recently, Trump and the MAGA crowd.

Your heroines in World history

Mothers.

Your favorite food and drink

Ginger snaps. Potato chips. Cornbread. Chicken Milanese. Cacio e pepe.

Your favorite names

Julian, Sebastien, Oliver.

What do you hate the most?

Violence.

The military event you admire the most

The Singing Air Force Sargents.

The reform you admire the most

Gay Marriage.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Sparkle like the Eiffel Tower.

How do you wish to die?

No pain.

What is your present state of mind?

Ardor.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

I despise tardiness and stinginess. Why must I tolerate faults?

Your motto in life

Be kind.

A writer of private feelings

1a. In Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris–photo by Parisbylaure

1. Poet, writing

2. With Lazarus

3. With poet Seamus Heaney

4. Blue Mountain swimming

5. In 1978

6. In 2009-© Claudia Gianvenuti for the Civitella Ranieri Foundation

7. At his writing desk–© Marco Giugliarelli for the Civitella Ranieri Foundation