City Vox Popili – A Life in Jasmine’s Day, Batala, Punjab

[Photo by Jasmine Dhaliwal]

[By Jasmine Dhaliwal, a doctor]

This morning when I got up, I had a lump in the throat and a load of needless thoughts weighing down the heart.

But as soon as I found a peaceful spot to shed a few tears, a call came from the hospital about an emergency patient. Thus ended the process of self-imaginary healing by dripping some tears.

-Once free from the patient, called up daughter who was stressed out as she had her finals.

-One of the cars had to be sent to the service station as its engine had died out due to leakage of coolant.

-Now have to go to the SDO’s office before going to the hospital to sort out the over-billing of the units and some other errors.

-Got late to the OPD and was welcomed by some angry, some anxious, but mostly relieved stares of patients!

-Remembered that I have to give a sample for Hepatitis B, as despite taking the best possible precautions, I got in contact with the amniotic fluid of a Hepatitis B patient.

-After lunch I thought of having a little rest and ponder over the pent-up feelings, but suddenly the siesta is broken by the ruckus created by the younger one who was playing with the dogs and broke a vase.

Evening is here and that lump still remains in the throat.

-Got the call from the daughter that her exam went well that she istotally satisfied with her performance.

-The result of the Hepatitis B test came negative. Sigh!

-Got a group call from brothers in the US. They patiently heard my banter of problems, suggested a few solutions, laughed away at others for which they had no solution.

-Got a message from another friend, who sent a list of soulful songs to listen to before sleeping.

Thus ends the day. The tears can wait for now!