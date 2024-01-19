City Vox Popili - A Life in Daryl’s Day, Sunshine Coast, Australia

January 19, 2024

As part of The Delhi Walla series asking citizens to “write down everything you did in one day.” Send yours in 400 words max to thedelhiwallasoofi@gmail.com

[Text and photo by Daryl Willmott in Sunshine Coast]

Still air, warm breeze, light rain, blue water, floating, swimming, breathing, cooling, stretching, contemplating, ruminating, deliberating, celebrating, hot black coffee, sourdough, free range eggs, lots of butter, sea salt, emails, facey, Insta, writing, editing, reading, lunching, decaf, walking, swimming, floating, flying, sighing, smiling, trying…

