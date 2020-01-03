Our Self-Written Obituaries – Sudeshna Mukherjee, Bombay

The 249th death.

[Text and photos sent by Sudeshna Mukherjee]

Self Obituary

She always said

“obituaries are tricky”

“They trick you

Into writings mushy.”

Between the mush

And the fact

a vast chasm creates a slush

stripped of all tact

Finally! Finally she kicked the bucket

A lusty kick unplugged the socket

A rebel with many a cause

Fought tooth and nail without pause.

Eager she was and inquisitive too

On what lay beyond the pearly boo

On a hunt to question the big D

Why? Why? To the one and only?

She lived through her struggles hard

Dealt with gusto life’s unfair cards

Making the acquaintance of the big D

Quite early in life you see.

Blunt and honest to the point of being rude

Laughed the loudest was never shrewd

Raising a smile became her ‘mantra’ cool

An unapologetic silly emotional fool.

Laughing the laugh

With many a gaffe

Resonating guffaws

Waiting for life’s furlough.

At last this common woman

Met that singular conman

Who continued with his random selective visitations

Spoiling she was for a duel of explanations.

Their she lies finally with that slight smirk on her face

Flummoxing the sadist fuddy duddy Death

How can one so look forward to death

To pounce on IT in the darkness of stealth .

Many an hour she had plotted

Lying in wait to be blotted!

Our Self-Written Obituaries invites people to write their obituary in 200 words. The idea is to share with the world how you will like to be remembered after you are gone. (May you live a long life, of course!) Please mail me your self-obit at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

