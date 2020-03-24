City Series – Elena Tommaseo in Delhi, We the Isolationists (37th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Elena Tommaseo]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my old parents leaving their home in Venice. I can see them walking slowly and board a boat to Lido. Now they are walking, hand in hand, on the seashore, it’s a sunny pleasant spring day. They are smiling to each other with renewed love….
Now I see myself flying out of my Delhi balcony, with brand new wings, reaching the same beach, but I’m a child. I start running like crazy, like I used to, till I reach the water, till the water doesn’t allow me to run further. Then I jump and happily disappear into this crystal-clear sea that I’d never seen before.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.