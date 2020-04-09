City Series – Surbhi Sukhija in Delhi, We the Isolationists (163rd Corona Diary)

April 9, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Surbhi Sukhija]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the myriad colours of my Delhi. An enigma, she continues to mystify novices and to rouse lasting nostalgia in the minds of those who have lived her.

For those who want life to be a constant adventure, simply walking the streets of Delhi has the pleasure of being in a place that is the consequence of continual human activity. And because life there demands perpetual activity, the city streets change all the time – constant reflections of human perception.

You must live her – intuit her, caress her, savour her, sense her – in her entirety. Only then shall you begin to comprehend her beauty, her appeal, her charisma, her charm. Delhi lives in me, and I in her.

As I open my eyes again, the eminent poet Zauq whispers to me, “Kaun jaaye Dilli ki galiyaan chhod ke?”

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

