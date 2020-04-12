City Series – Prachi Nagpal in Delhi, We the Isolationists (181st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Prachi Nagpal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself holding a cup of Tulsi tea that I never liked at home and would never have otherwise. I remember how Maa tends the Tulsi plant throughout the year and uses every strand of it in her tea. She rarely mentioned how her Tulsi never really dies. I can see her efforts closely now. If done rightly, anybody can make things work. It was never my cup of tea and this world never made sense to me.
But, it does to the people who put in their best, daily.
It must live for them. The world must live.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.