City Series – Shivangi Choubey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (184th Corona Diary)

City Series – Shivangi Choubey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (184th Corona Diary)

April 13, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Shivangi Choubey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (184th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shivangi Choubey]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my women coming back on streets everywhere. I see Shaheen Bagh light up again. I see myself repeating the slogans at the top of my voice and drinking tea with my comrades on the side of the road.

And sometimes, I also dream of a world where every person is equal and where there is no concept of hate and where women are free forever.

This is a good time to dream.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Syed Rawshid in Safapora, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (162nd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Thaihamdao Haflongbar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (139th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Candace Andrew in Delhi, We the Isolationists (158th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Sana Awan in Attock, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (120th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Prateek Gulati in Delhi, We the Isolationists (127th Corona Diary)