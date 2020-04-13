City Series – Shivangi Choubey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (184th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shivangi Choubey]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my women coming back on streets everywhere. I see Shaheen Bagh light up again. I see myself repeating the slogans at the top of my voice and drinking tea with my comrades on the side of the road.
And sometimes, I also dream of a world where every person is equal and where there is no concept of hate and where women are free forever.
This is a good time to dream.
