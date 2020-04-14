City Series – Sayantani Sengupta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (194th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sayantani Sengupta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see kashful, Kanchenjunga and a nameless river. I see the horcruxes I’ve made out of my love–a slightly withered white fluff, an anonymous snow-coated stone and a drop of water. I see the Moon slipping under a blanket of naked clouds. I see the Sun’s doomed romance and its sultry forehead kisses. I see wild-flowers, priceless in their uncommitted un-romance. I see a starry night with the unmistakable scent of maybe’s on fluttering hems. I see us, the lonesome souls, with thirsty smiles and a rare cup of icy rum.
