City Series – Faiza Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Faiza Hashmi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my home.
Rays of sunset are dazzling upon my mother’s shoulder as she picks bougainvillea flowers from the scaffold of the gate to make sure nobody steps on them. My father is done doing wazoo in the courtyard and calls my brothers emphatically to ensure they don’t miss maghrib namaaz.
I see myself standing on a distant bystander’s balcony realizing: What if I had made it to home on time?
Frankly speaking, Nothing would have changed except that smile that went missing on my family’s face while doing their mundane pursuits.
