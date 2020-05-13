City Series – Sakshi Srivastava in Haldwani, We the Isolationists (293rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sakshi Srivastava]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself on the cliffs of Mukteshwar. The freezing mountain air in my knotted hair, making my eyes water and nose red. The valleys below drowning me in the fear of abyss and the solitary Nanda Devi glaring at me, from among the majestic snowcapped Himalayas.
I know where she comes from. Her intense stare encompasses all of her desires, burning deep within, and yet hidden deep beneath the layers of snow.
I take out my journal and jot this down, because this is what she would have done.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.