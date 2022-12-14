Mission Delhi – Richa Chaudhary, SG Homes, Greater Delhi Region

One of the one percent in 13 million.

Management and Economics assistant professor Richa Chaudhary only recently became a writer. “I started writing when I started being in deep pain,” she says, here at her flat in SG Homes, a Delhi region housing complex she shares with school-going daughter Ramanika. “My husband was diagnosed with cancer. I was scared. So I started writing e-mails to myself. The subject heading was always “me my soul talk.””

She had married Anurodh, a businessman, 22 years ago in their hometown Allahabad. It followed an eight-year-old courtship that began in the city’s university campus. He died last month. One recent evening, early this month, after returning from the college where she teaches, she settled down in her bedroom and wrote this poem.

“How could I lose you

So it is

As they say, but I still talk to you

Feel you, listen to you

We still live in each other, dream together, dance and sing together

But all say you are gone

But I know you can never go

How could you, as you will never

Go away leaving me,

As I and you are one soul

So, why do they say so

Let’s now define our love again to us

Beyond dimensions known to all

In all boundaries of life and world

We are always together in all known spaces of universe

Always holding hands and soul together

Singing our own tunes of rhythmic bliss

In our own sweet world

So, let all say what they say

Let me believe this, you and me are always together

In love and life

In health and sickness

In happiness and sadness

Forever my love.”

The Sunday that just went by was her wedding anniversary. That afternoon, she drove to a mall, to her husband’s favroite restaurant, with daughter and close relatives. They had “dahi kebab, chicken malai tikka, Pooran Singh ka tari wala chicken, and garlic nan.” These were his most beloved dishes. After returning home, she settled down in her bedroom and wrote this poem.

“Maybe you hear me, feel me and talk to me

But you know I hear you, feel you and talk to you

Conversations now are deeper

Soaked in my tears of love

I have you always in me

Smiling, laughing, conversing

So I will celebrate and live each day as you want me to

With you

Learning to smile again

With all broken from inside

Filled with only tears and despair

I will learn to smile again

Live again

Be again me

Stand tall to face all

With full strength and dignity

Proud of having you in my existence

In all moments of life and love

So Happy Anniversary to Us Again

Let’s feel together all moments of bliss

Forever.”

On her recent evolution as a writer, the assistant professor reveals that “in this painful journey of writing, I started to discover myself, and fell in love with my husband once again.”

