From The Delhi Walla Archives – A Selection of Prints, “Somewhere in Delhi”, Third Batch

January 13, 2024 · by · in Life, Photo Essays

Tangible souvenirs

[By Mayank Austen Soofi]

Hello friends! I’ve come out with a third batch of “Somewhere in Delhi” prints! The selection is curated and designed by Venetian designer Anna Gerotto, and professionally printed on high quality Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308 paper. Each print is signed and numbered by its writer-snapper–me! These tangible souvenirs are intended to carry a spirit of the work I have been doing non-stop day and night in the lanes of Delhi—since 2007! Three new options! Write to me for details at mayankaustensoofiarchive@gmail.com.

Somewhere in Delhi

1. “Poet’s room”

2. “Green shelter”

3. “Street of light”

